Norfolk City Council adopts resolution to hold public hearing on possible annexation

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The Norfolk City Council adopted a resolution to hold a public hearing about annexing certain areas into the Norfolk City limits.

Some council members abstained, but the resolution passed unanimously last night among council members who voted. Mayor Josh Moenning said it's been a while since the city has adjusted its boundaries, and this annexation could help improve public services for everyone.

"With this, we are making are physical boundaries make more sense and that helps facilitate growth in the community. It also gives you a sense of where Norfolk ends and where it begins. Right now, if you’re driving around the community, there are a lot of parts that you would assume that are within the city of Norfolk that aren’t," said Moenning.

The first public hearing on the annexation will take place at the city's next planning commission meeting on Aug. 17. After that, another public hearing will be held at the next city council meeting.