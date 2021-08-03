NY report details CNN’s Chris Cuomo’s role advising brother

NEW YORK (AP) — A report from New York’s attorney general added some details to earlier stories that CNN’s Chris Cuomo participated in strategy sessions for his older brother. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he faced allegations of sexual harassment. The report issued by Letitia James on Tuesday says Chris Cuomo apparently offered advice last February on statement to be issued by the three-term Democratic governor. CNN has not commented on the report, but has said in the past that its anchorman had acted inappropriately in offering political advice. Cuomo hosts a show at 9 p.m. Eastern in CNN’s prime time lineup.