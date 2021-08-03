Ohio primaries may signal mood of 2022 midterm race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A pair of special congressional primaries in Ohio could tell the temperature of Republicans and Democrats heading into next year’s mid-term elections. After his endorsed Texas congressional candidate lost last week, former President Donald Trump’s sway as a Republican kingmaker is being tested Tuesday in central Ohio’s 15th Congressional District. He’s endorsed coal lobbyist Mike Carey, while ex-Congressman Steve Stivers has endorsed state Rep. Jeff LaRe. In the Cleveland-area 11th Congressional District, progressive ex-state Sen. Nina Turner, a national voice for Bernie Sanders, and centrist Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown are battling for position in the crowded Democratic primary.