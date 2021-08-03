Skip to Content

Ohio primaries may signal mood of 2022 midterm race

New
6:14 am National news from the Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A pair of special congressional primaries in Ohio could tell the temperature of Republicans and Democrats heading into next year’s mid-term elections. After his endorsed Texas congressional candidate lost last week, former President Donald Trump’s sway as a Republican kingmaker is being tested Tuesday in central Ohio’s 15th Congressional District. He’s endorsed coal lobbyist Mike Carey, while ex-Congressman Steve Stivers has endorsed state Rep. Jeff LaRe. In the Cleveland-area 11th Congressional District, progressive ex-state Sen. Nina Turner, a national voice for Bernie Sanders, and centrist Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown are battling for position in the crowded Democratic primary.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content