Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired on a bus platform near the facility's Metro station.

Two people familiar with the shooting said at least one person was down. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information publicly.

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to "police activity." An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, the Pentagon Protection Force Protection Agency tweeted. The facility is just steps from the Pentagon building