Rights group: Lebanese officials failed to protect residents

BEIRUT (AP) — An international human rights group says Lebanese officials knew of the risks posed by the highly explosive material stored at Beirut’s port and did nothing to protect the public against it. Human Rights Watch said in a report released on Tuesday that those officials are currently doing all they can to thwart the investigation into the horrific blast that ripped through Beirut a year ago when hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrates detonated. The chemicals were poorly stored at Beirut’s port for years. The Aug. 4 explosion killed at least 214 people, injured more than 6,000 and caused wide damage in the Lebanese capital.