SEC’s Gensler says crypto investors need more protection

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission said that investors need more protection in the cryptocurrency market, which he said is “rife with fraud, scams and abuse.” Gary Gensler, appointed by President Joe Biden to lead the body that regulates securities markets, listed several areas where crypto needed to be reigned in or regulated, particularly with regard to money laundering, sanctions, tax collection and extortion via ransomware. Gensler has been viewed as receptive toward cryptocurrency and other new financial technologies after a stint as a professor at MIT where he focused research and teaching on public policy and digital currencies.