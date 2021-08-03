Spirit cancels half its flights; American also struggling

It’s another difficult travel day for passengers booked on Spirit Airlines. The budget airline canceled nearly half its schedule for Tuesday by early afternoon. It’s the third straight day of extremely high cancellation numbers at Spirit. A spokesman says Spirit is dealing with problems created by bad weather, system outages and staffing shortages. American Airlines is also scrambling. It has canceled around 10% of its flights Tuesday. Both Spirit and American have been struggling with widespread delays and cancellations since the weekend.