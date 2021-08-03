Students at Sioux City schools will receive free and reduced meals for upcoming school year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - All students in the Sioux City Community School District will receive free and reduced meals for the 2021-2022 school year.

These meals are part of the USDA's extension of the free breakfast and lunch program.

Students in all the distrit's schools, including VIBE Academy, the district's new virtual school, will receive free breakfast and lunch.

Read More: South Sioux City Schools to offer free meals to all enrolled students

School officials say over 70% of its students qualify for free and reduced lunches every year.