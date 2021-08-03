Sudan takes first step toward joining international court

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan has approved a draft bill allowing the East African country to join the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court. The decision Tuesday by the Cabinet to join the Rome Statute is a step forward in the long-waited trial of suspects wanted for war crimes and genocide in the Darfur conflict, including former President Omar al-Bashir. The bill, however, still needs to be ratified by a joint meeting of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council and Cabinet. Together they serve as an interim parliament. The Cabinet did not offer a timeframe for ratification.