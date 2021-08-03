Thompson-Herah becomes first woman to win 100m and 200m gold

TOKYO (AP) — Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica won the 200-meter gold medal to complete her second straight Olympic sprint sweep.

Thompson-Herah’s winning time of 21.53 seconds was the second-fastest time in history for the women’s event. She topped surprise second-place finisher Christine Mboma of Namibia by .48. American Gabby Thomas took bronze.

hompson-Herah joins fellow Jamaican Veronica Campbell-Brown and Barbel Wookel of the former East Germany as the third back-to-back champion in the 200.

This was a star-studded final, defined as much by who didn’t finish on the podium as who did. Thompson’s Jamaican teammate, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, finished fourth and 2016 Olympic 400-meter champion Shaune Miller-Uibo came in last.

For the latest Tokyo Olympics updates on KTIV.com, click here.