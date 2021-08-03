Tyson Foods requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for its U.S. workforce

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KTIV) - Tyson Foods has announced it will be requiring its U.S. workforce to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a news release, the company said employees at U.S. office locations would be need to be vaccinated by Oct. 1, 2021, while other employees would need to be vaccinated by Nov. 1, 2021.

“With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts of contagious, dangerous variants leading to increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization among the U.S. unvaccinated population, this is the right time to take the next step to ensure a fully vaccinated workforce,” said Dr. Claudia Coplein, Chief Medical Officer for Tyson Foods.

The company says it will also provide $200 to its frontline employees.