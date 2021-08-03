Unruly air passenger from Florida facing multiple charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Florida woman is facing multiple charges after police say they took her off a plane at the Rapid City Regional Airport for exposing herself and becoming unruly. According to police, an officer at the airport was notified Friday night of a disruptive passenger who was exposing herself to others on the plane. The officer told the 41-year-old Daytona Beach Shores woman he would escort her off the plane. Police say when she pulled away and kicked the officer, additional officers arrived to take her out of the airport. She is facing charges of disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, assaulting a law enforcement officer and unlawful occupancy.