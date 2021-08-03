More than 110M COVID vaccines sent to 60 countries, US says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the U.S. has donated and shipped more than 110 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 60 countries, ranging from Afghanistan to Zambia. Biden has promised the U.S. will be the “arsenal of vaccines” for the world. The 110 million doses, given largely through a vaccine program known as COVAX, represent a fraction of what is needed globally. The White House says the U.S. will begin shipping at the end of August the half a billion doses of Pfizer vaccine it has pledged to 100 low-income countries. President Joe Biden was expected later Tuesday to discuss the U.S. strategy for slowing the spread of coronavirus abroad.