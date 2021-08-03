Woodbury County Fair returns in 2021

MOVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - After missing a full fair last year due to the pandemic, the Woodbury County Fair is back with an action-packed slate of events this week.

Events include a parade, dance, several 4-H animals and exhibits and a tractor pull. Woodbury County Fair Manager Mary Thompson said the fair means a lot to the community.

"Well the fair is in my opinion is extremely important. This is really a social gathering, a lot of families come back to go to the fair so that they can see people they haven't seen in a long time. It's a great opportunity for families to have a fun time and make memories," said Thompson.

Kevin Pottebaum said a meaningful part of the fair for families is 4-H.

"4-H to these families is everything and its a years worth of work that they're putting in and 4-H is kind of its own little family so they all know each other," said Pottebaum, communications coordinator for the Iowa State Extension Office.

The Woodbury County Fair runs Aug. 4 through Aug. 8, at the fairgrounds in Moville, Iowa.

