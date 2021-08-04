39-year-old dies after wrong-way crash on I-29 in Harrison County, IA

MONDAMIN, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa authorities say an Omaha man has died after a two-vehicle collision in Harrison County.

The Iowa State Patrol says 39-year-old Carson Stiffler died after a Wednesday morning crash near Exit 89 on I-29, which is by the town of Mondamin.

At about 12:01 a.m., the ISP says a Honda Civic, driven by Stiffler, was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-29. An SUV, driven by 20-year-old Serena Mailes of Sioux City, was traveling northbound on I-29 and tried to avoid the Civic.

The two vehicles collided head-on, with the driver side doors of the Civic being torn off in the process. Stiffler's vehicle rolled into the median, during which he was ejected from the vehicle. Mailes' vehicle also entered the median and struck a cable barrier, causing the SUV to roll on its driver side.

Both drivers were sent to a hospital in Missouri Valley, where Stiffler was pronounced dead. The ISP's report on the crash lists Mailes as injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts during the time of the crash.