After decades in woods, New Hampshire man forced from cabin

CANTERBURY, N.H. (AP) — For 27 years, 81-year-old David Lidstone has lived in the woods of New Hampshire along the Merrimack River in a small, solar-paneled cabin, growing his food, cutting his firewood, and tending to his cat and chickens. But his off-the-grid existence appears to be at risk. Court documents say the woodlot “River Dave” calls home just a few miles away from Interstate 93, yet hidden by the trees, has been owned by the same family for decades. The current owner has been trying to get him out since 2016. Lidstone, now jailed, says a prior owner gave his word — but nothing in writing — to let him live there.