American Association expands 2021 playoffs

MOORHEAD, Minnesota (Courtesy American Association) - The Board of Directors of the American Association of Professional Baseball has approved a plan to expand the 2021 post-season schedule with a play-in game that will pit the second and third place clubs in each division against each other for the right to advance to the North and South Division Championship Series.

In the new format, the second and third place clubs in the North Division and South Division will face off on Wednesday, September 8 in a one-game playoff. The winner of the two play-in games will advance to face the regular season champion of the respective division in a best-of-five Division Championship Series, which will begin on Friday, September 10. Division Series winners will then advance to the best-of-five American Association Finals which are scheduled to begin on Friday, September 17.

“Unprecedented times have allowed the American Association to be innovative in many aspects of our league play and presentation, while increasing the number of playoff participants as we enter the final month of the season,” said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. “The American Association continues to showcase our league’s ability to pivot and be nimble while maintaining a high level of competition on the field and top entertainment for our fans.”

In 2020 the American Association amended the playoff schedule as the league played as a six-team league. The top two teams at the end of the 60-game regular season advanced to the best-of-seven American Association Finals, which was won by the Milwaukee Milkmen in five games over the Sioux Falls Canaries.