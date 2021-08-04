Around Siouxland: Sioux River Folk Festival

CANTON, S.D. (KTIV) - The 41st annual Sioux River Folk Festival is set to go this weekend.

Located just south of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the festival features local and regional folks acts, such as string bands and country music.

The fair kicks off Aug. 6 and goes through Aug. 8 at Newton Hills State Park, located by Canton.

Those interested can buy a weekend pass for $40, or buy a single-day pass for Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

