Aug. 4: Iowa reporting over 7,500 active COVID-19 cases

(KTIV) - Nearly 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Iowa residents, with over 1.5 million people having finished their vaccine series.

According to the state’s dashboard, 2,962,465 vaccine doses have been administered to Iowans, and state health officials say 1,589,140 individuals have received all the required doses of a single-dose or two-dose vaccine, meaning about 47.2% of Iowa's population is fully vaccinated,

Between July 28 and Aug. 4, health officials confirmed 3,570 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 382,401. Of those cases, 368,607 of them have recovered, an increase of 512 since last week.

In the last week, the state has reported 10 more virus-related deaths, bringing Iowa's death toll to 6,193.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (368,607) and the number of deaths (6,193) from the total number of cases (382,401) shows there are currently 7,601 active positive cases in the state. This is 3,048 more active cases than what was reported last Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state was 158 (up from 106 last week). Of those, 50 are in the ICU (up from 39 last week), and 19 are on ventilators (up from 14 last week).

