Aug. 4: Nebraska reports 50% of eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(KTIV) - A little over half of Nebraska's 12 and older population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the state's weekly update, 50.3% of Nebraska's eligible population has completed their vaccine series.

This week's report shows 1,930,535 vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 22,959 since last week.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Nebraska has confirmed 229,824 virus cases, which includes the 1,976 reported over the last week. Of those cases, 2,456 variants of concern have been detected among the state's residents. Over half of them were identified as the U.K. variant, while 519 were the Delta variant.

No additional COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed, keeping the state's death at 2,285. But active hospitalizations due to the virus have risen by 33 and are now at 158 total.

The above numbers are reported through Nebraska's health department. Every Wednesday, the states releases weekly numbers that include metrics through the last week.

