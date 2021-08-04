Aug. 4: South Dakota active COVID-19 cases rise to 657

(KTIV) - A total of 357,714 South Dakota residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, an increase of 2,564 since last week's report.

According to the state's COVID-19 Dashboard, as of Aug. 4, about 54.24% of South Dakota's 12 and older population has been fully vaccinated against the virus. So far, 717,056 vaccine doses have been administered in South Dakota.

Over the last week, 374 cases were confirmed in the state, while active cases have risen from 434 to 657. There are currently 39 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

South Dakota's weekly update states 122,885 of the state's 125,592 confirmed and probable cases have recovered.

South Dakota's state health department releases COVID-19 numbers every Wednesday, which includes info from the previous Wednesday through the Tuesday before.

