Biden’s new evictions moratorium faces legality doubts

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden may have averted a flood of evictions and solved a growing political problem when his administration reinstated a temporary ban on evictions because of the COVID-19 crisis. But he left his lawyers with legal arguments that even he acknowledges might not stand up in court. A Supreme Court justice warned the administration in June not to act further without explicit congressional approval, but the White House says this eviction ban is different from the last one. At the very least, as Biden himself has said, the new moratorium will buy some time to protect the estimated 3.6 million Americans who could face eviction.