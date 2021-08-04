Blues guitar legend Buddy Guy looks back on a special career

NEW YORK (AP) — Blues guitar legend Buddy Guy has influenced some of the greatest guitarists of all time, including Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Gary Clark Jr. to name a few. But the factors that led to his inspiration may not have happened if Guy didn’t take a stand — literally. Jumping around on stage, playing the guitar behind his back, and picking with his teeth brought him lots of attention, especially from an experimental guitarist out of Seattle who was recently discharged from the army named Jimi Hendrix. Now the 84-year-old blues great becomes the subject of the latest installment of the PBS biography series, “American Masters.”