Skip to Content

Brazil’s Bolsonaro gives govt’s ‘soul’ to centrist bloc

New
5:22 pm National news from the Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has sworn in a new chief-of-staff in a move to shore up congressional support for legislation. The addition Wednesday is also seen as being aimed at stifling an impeachment push and scoring votes. Ciro Nogueira belongs to a centrist political bloc known for ideological malleability and the old-style politics of delivering support in exchange for positions. Bolsonaro previously vowed to his supporters that he would never embrace that approach. The conservative president drew closer to the so-called Centrao as his administration’s pandemic response was targeted by a Senate committee’s investigation, his popularity plunged ahead of his 2022 reelection bid and the opposition staged nationwide protests calling for his impeachment. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content