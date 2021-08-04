Canada’s De Grasse claims 200m gold for fifth Olympic medal

TOKYO (AP) — Andre De Grasse of Canada won the Olympic gold medal in the 200-meter race at the Tokyo Games five years after finishing second to Usain Bolt in Rio.

De Grasse won in a national record time of 19.62 seconds. He held off two Americans for the medals. Kenneth Bednarek won silver in a personal best 19.68 seconds and 2019 world champion Noah Lyles took bronze in 19.74. Erriyon Knighton placed fourth in 19.93.

Knighton is the youngest member of the U.S. men’s track team at 17.