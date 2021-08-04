Carnegie Hall to reopen Oct 6 with Philadelphia Orchestra

NEW YORK (AP) — Carnegie Hall will return from the coronavirus pandemic with a gala concert featuring the Philadelphia Orchestra on Oct. 6. Carnegie has not had a performance since March 13, 2020. The gala will be led Philadelphia Orchestra music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and will feature pianist Yuja Wang. The program includes Valerie Coleman’s “Seven O’Clock Shout,” commissioned by the Philadelphia Orchestra to honor frontline workers and celebrate human connection; Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2.; Iman Habibi’s “Jeder Baum spricht” on climate crisis; and Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. The concert is three days before the previously announced first event, tenor Jonas Kaufmann’s recital.