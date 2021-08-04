Dakota-Thurston County Fair back in full swing in 2021

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KTIV)- The Dakota-Thurston County fair is back after a modified event last year.

The fair is up and running with a full slate of events for fair goers this year, after the pandemic caused the fair to have to scale back last year. Some major events this year include a tractor pull, a parade and several fun activities for kids through the week.

Fair Manager Lisa Bousquet explained what having the fair back in full force means to the community.

"I think that the community is really excited, you know I feel like things are getting back to normal and I feel like the community is excited to get back out. You know this is a family tradition for a lot of families, we see a lot grandparents bringing their grandkids here that they came to this fair when they were youth so its really exciting to see those multi generations coming to our fair," said Bousquet.

The Dakota-Thurston County fair started Aug. 4 and runs through Aug. 8.

For more information on the fair, follow this link.