Doctor at UnityPoint Health explains how vaccine process works

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It's important to know the right information when deciding if you want to get the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Health experts at Unity Point Health St. Luke's say some people misunderstand how the vaccine process works. They add, masks still are a good deterrent for those who are unvaccinated, especially with the recent Delta variant increases. They also say the majority of COVID patients coming in are unvaccinated.

"It wasn’t designed to prevent minimal disease or mild symptom disease. It was really to make sure that people just never get sick enough where they might have to go into the hospital and spend time in the ICU, that's the real purpose of the vaccine," said Dr. Mike Kafka, Medical Director of Safety and Quality at UnityPoint Health-St. Lukes.

Dr. Mike Kafka said those who are worried about testing positive after being vaccinated should still get the vaccine because it boosts antibody and immunity levels.

KTIV's COVID-19 Resources