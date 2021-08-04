Finally a chance of a bit of rain Wednesday night into Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We saw yet another day of hazy sunshine as temperatures and humidity levels started moving upward a bit with a stronger south wind.

We’ll see a chance of some thundershowers moving through the region tonight as lows will be a bit warmer in the low 60s.

A few light showers could linger into Thursday morning with some afternoon clearing to follow although a late day thundershower could try to pop up once again with highs in the upper 80s.

The warmer weather is going to continue to move in as Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

We’ll see a chance of a few thunderstorms Saturday into Saturday night with highs still near 90.

Are there any more chances of rain in our 10-day forecast?

I'll have a complete look tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.