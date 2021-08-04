Israel talks Iran with envoys from Security Council states

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is urging ambassadors of U.N. Security Council member states to take action against Iran following last week’s drone strike off the coast of Oman on a merchant vessel linked to an Israeli billionaire. Israeli defense minister told the diplomats on Wednesday that Iran “violated all of the guidelines” set in the defunct nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers, and that it was “time for diplomatic, economic and even military deeds — otherwise the attacks will continue.” Israel has called for international pressure to halt what it has described as growing regional aggression by Iran, while also threatening to act alone to prevent its arch-enemy from obtaining nuclear weapons.