Loss of braking cited in 2019 Florida plane incident

Investigators say the loss of braking power on a rain-soaked flooded runway caused a cargo plane chartered by the Pentagon to slide into a Florida river in 2019. The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that the pilots of the Miami Air International plane landed too fast and waited too long to deploy a type of brake. But investigators say even without those errors, the plane would not have been able to stop. It skidded off a runway at Jacksonville Naval Air Station in May 2019 and wound up in a shallow river. No passengers or crew were seriously hurt, but several pets in the cargo hold died.