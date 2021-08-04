Trump-backed Carey, centrist Brown win Ohio US House races

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mike Carey, a Donald Trump-backed coal lobbyist, topped Republicans in central Ohio, while Cuyahoga County Council member Shontel Brown scored a victory for the Democratic establishment in Cleveland, in two primary elections for open House seats Tuesday. The contests were viewed as a measure of voters’ mood and influences during a political transition period. Carey’s race tested the former president’s status as GOP kingmaker, particularly after his preferred candidate lost a Texas special election last week. Brown’s fight against progressive Nina Turner became a proxy for tensions between Democrats’ old guard and the more confrontational liberals coming up behind it.