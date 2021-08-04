Police identify man killed in Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified the driver killed in a car crash at one of Omaha’s busiest intersections during rush-hour traffic. Police on Wednesday identified the driver as 61-year-old John Stickrod of Omaha. Police say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday at 72nd and Cass streets when Stickrod’s sedan turned left in front of a northbound SUV. The collision caused the sedan to spin and crash into another SUV. Stickrod was taken to a hospital, where he died. Investigators say he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.