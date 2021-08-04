Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible Wednesday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There will be a little more cloud cover today than what we have seen so far this week and the wind will be a little stronger, out of the south at 10 to 20 miles per hour.



However, temperatures will be similar as we again top out in the low to mid 80s in the afternoon.



A bit of haze will remain in place today as well.



As we get late in the afternoon, some scattered thunderstorms may try to make their way into western Siouxland.



Those will weaken as they move east but some showers will likely make their way across the area through the night.



Totals likely end up under a quarter of an inch so it will not make much of a dent in our drought conditions but it is better than nothing.



More on that chance and some late week heating on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.