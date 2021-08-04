School year to begin in South Dakota with teacher shortage

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Education leaders in South Dakota say that as the new school year approaches, the state doesn’t have enough teachers and support staff, a situation they attribute to the coronavirus pandemic.

State Education Secretary Tiffany Sanderson says every school district in South Dakota is dealing with staffing shortages for the upcoming school year.

Sanderson says with the start of the school year just a few weeks away, there are nearly 120 unfilled teaching positions. Sanderson says some teachers decided to retire earlier than planned because of COVID-19.