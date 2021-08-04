Sergeant Bluff woman shares how blood donations help her daughter

Sioux City, (KTIV) - When it comes to blood donations, people may not realize who they may be helping.

Erin Edlund of Sergeant Bluff says her five-year-old daughter Lolo was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in May, when she was just 4 years old. She says her daughter is one of those patients who benefitted from blood donations.

Lolo has received four blood transfusions since her diagnosis.

"I think sometimes we think of heroes as being people that are… it’s almost an unattainable thing to be a hero. The reality is for me and for my daughter, the individuals that have the blood that saved her life are truly heroes to us. And the fact that you can save up to 3 people with one blood donation is a pretty incredible feat" said Edlund.

Edlund says, although she can't know or hug the person who saved her daughter's life, she is eternally grateful for that gift and encourages people to donate.

KTIV is hosting a Blood Donor Day on Aug. 6, click here to learn how you can participate.