Sheriff: Nebraska man drowns at East Lake Okoboji rescuing son

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A man from Omaha, Nebraska drowned Wednesday morning in East Lake Okoboji.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office, at about 11:26 a.m. they received a call from the west shore of East Lake Okoboji, in the 16000 block of 255 Ave in Spirit Lake, Iowa, that's just north of the part of the lake known as "The Narrows." The call was about a man having trouble staying up and had gone underwater.

The sheriff's office says 41-year-old Brandon Urban had swam out to his son, who had fallen off of a paddleboard and became entangled in weeds. Urban was able to free his son, but got entangled himself. He was unable to stay above the water and went under. Authorities say Urban was not wearing a life jacket.

Friends of Urban were able to locate him underwater and brought him to shore.

Once first-responders arrived at the scene, lifesaving measures were administered to Urban, He was then transported to a Spirit Lake hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.