Sioux City Police Department receives important K9 training

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- This week, The Sioux City Police Department has been receiving some important training with their K9 unit.

Through "K9's United," Sioux City's K9 unit received detailed training from top experts in the field. K9's United is an organization that helps fund and train K9 Units across America.

K9's United Founder Debbie Johnson explained what the goal of this week's training is, with the K9 unit and police officers.

"That they come out as a better team, you know as far as they come out as a better team and work together and be stronger as a team before they got here," said Johnson.

Usually these training seminars cost $20,000. The seminars in Sioux City were financed by local donors, mainly by Callaghan Engineering of Sioux City.