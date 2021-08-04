South Dakota woman killed in northwest Nebraska crash

KILGORE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Nebraska say a South Dakota woman died in a crash near the village of Kilgore over the weekend. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the crash happened Saturday, when the woman’s vehicle left a county road, rolled and landed in a ditch. Investigators say the driver, 48-year-old Jacqueline Frances Kills In Sight, of the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota, was thrown from the vehicle and died from her injuries. Kilgore is about 21 miles south of Rosebud and about the same distance west of Valentine, Nebraska.