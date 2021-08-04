Turkey says it won’t shoulder new Afghan migration, slams US

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s foreign ministry has called the United States “irresponsible”after the Biden administration announced it would expand efforts to assist at-risk Afghan citizens with the major caveat that the adjudication process would take months in a third country. The ministry spokesperson said the U.S. statement had pointed to Turkey “without consultation” as one of those third countries where applications would be processed. He said Turkey does not have the capacity to shoulder another migration crisis. The State Department on Monday said it is widening the scope of Afghans eligible for refugee status in United States to include current and former employees of U.S.-based news organizations, U.S.-based aid and development agencies and other relief groups that receive U.S. funding.