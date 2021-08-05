A million to 1: Venezuela’s currency losing 6 zeros

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela says it will make a million-to-1 change in its currency soon, eliminating six zeros from prices in the local currency as hyperinflation continues to plague the South American nation. Venezuela’s central bank on Thursday announced the change to the bolivar will go into effect Oct. 1. The new 100 bolivar bill will be the highest denomination. It’s equivalent to 100 million of the current bolivar. The bolivar lost three zeros in 2008 and five in 2018. The 1 million bolivar bill is currently the highest denomination, but it’s scarce. More than seven of those bills are needed to buy a little over a gallon of water.