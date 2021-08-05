Couple charged in kids’ deaths face potential death penalty

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against a couple in the killings of the wife’s two youngest children and the husband’s previous wife in a convoluted case involving doomsday religious beliefs and another suspicious death in Arizona. The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday. They argued that all three murders were especially heinous and cruel, that they were done for financial gain and that Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are likely to be a continuing threat to society. Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Lori Daybell has not yet entered a plea and is undergoing mental health treatment.