Ex-school superintendent gets prison for attempted abuse

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — A former southeastern Nebraska school superintendent has been sentenced to a year in prison for for abusing a student. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 57-year-old Timothy DeWaard was sentenced Monday in Seward County District Court after pleading no contest to felony attempted child abuse. He had originally been charged with felony child abuse after investigators say a teenage student at Centennial Public Schools reported that DeWaard had the student sit in his lap during locked-door meetings in DeWaard’s office and that DeWarard touched the teen’s inner thigh. The teen said DeWaard also asked for a shirtless photo of the student. The teen told investigators he had to comply with DeWaard’s abuse or he would fail school. DeWaard resigned in July 2020.