EXPLAINER: What Olympic host Japan’s COVID ‘emergency’ means

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is playing host to the Tokyo Olympics. But the capital, as well as other populous areas, are in the middle of a government-declared “state of emergency” to curb surging COVID-19 infections. Tokyo has been in that state much of this year. People are getting resigned to it, no longer alarmed by a situation that’s “critically urgent,” which is how the Japanese term translates, but accepting it as the “new normal.” The streets are bustling with people. Commuter trains are jampacked. Restaurants and bars are asked to close early and can’t serve alcohol, but experts say that’s unfairly targeting eateries.