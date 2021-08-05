Explorers blanked by Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB (EXPLORERS)-

The Winnipeg Goldeyes shut out the Sioux City Explorers on Thursday afternoon to finish off a three game sweep of the X’s by a final score of 5-0.

Neither team could get anything going offensively as the ballgame saw a combined nine total hits.

Only once could Sioux City get a base runner to third as Jordan Garr led off the third with a double but was halted at third base by the end of the inning.

Holding the X’s in check was right hander Jorge Gonzalez (3-4) who picked up the win after tossing six innings of shutout baseball, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out a season high eight.

For Winnipeg offensively they were able to score a run in the third as Dakota Conners who walked to lead off the inning scored from third on a two out wild pitch to make it 1-0.

Max Murphy doubled to lead off the fourth and a pair of walks moved him to third. He scored on a Kevin LaChance sacrifice fly to push Winnipeg’s lead to 2-0.

Taking the loss for Sioux City was Eric Morell (0-1) who allowed two runs over three and a third while walking four and striking out one.

Winnipeg was able to add three more in the seventh in what was still a close game as the Fish loaded the bases with two outs in the inning with three consecutive walks. It was then a bases clearing double by Max Murphy on a fly ball that clipped off of the Sioux City right fielder's glove that allowed all three runs to score, giving Winnipeg a 5-0 advantage.

That was all Jose Vasquez needed to earn the first save of his career. He tossed three scoreless frames striking out three, allowing a hit and a walk to finish off the shutout.

Sioux City will now return home to face the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks for the start of a three game series and another nine game home stand with first pitch on Friday scheduled for 7:05 pm. The X’s will employ their everyday 25 man roster again at the onset of the series.