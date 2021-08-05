Former attorney sentenced for money laundering, fraud

A former South Dakota attorney has been sentenced for wire fraud, money laundering and bank fraud. Acting U.S. Attorney Dennis Holmes said in a statement Thursday that Rena Hymans has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $164,000 in restitution. Hymans was indicted by a federal grand jury in August of last year. Prosecutors say that as a licensed attorney, Hymans transferred unearned money from her client trust account to her own business and personal accounts, and then used the money for her personal benefit between February 2014 and January 2020.