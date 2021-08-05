French constitutional court to scrutinize law on health pass

PARIS (AP) — A special French court is set to decide Thursday whether a new law that takes effect next week and would only allow access to cafes, restaurants, long-distance travel — and in some cases hospitals — for those with a COVID-19 health pass is in line with the country’s constitution. The legislation was sped urgently through parliament last week as virus infections soar, fed by the highly contagious delta variant which now accounts for most cases in France. Polls show most French support the pass. But critics claim that it restricts basic freedoms and renders vaccinations obligatory without explicitly saying so. Opponents have demonstrated around the country for the past three Saturdays.