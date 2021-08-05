Skip to Content

Grillin' With News 4: Marinade Pork Tenderloins

6:42 pm Grillin' with News 4
Marinade Pork Tenderloins

(KTIV) - We've fired up the grill one more time for this Grillin' With News 4 season.

Our final featured chef this season was Sheryl Cripps of Sioux City, who showed us how to make delicious marinade pork tenderloins.

  • Ingredients:
    • 1 pork tenderloin
    • 2/3 cup white vinegar
    • 1/2 cup ketchup
    • 2 tsp mustard
    • 2 tbsp worshire sauce
    • 4 tbsp soy sauce
    • 4 tbsp oil
    • 2 tsp accent, or any meat tenderizer
    • 1/2 tsp garlic powder
    • 1/2 tsp salt
    • 1/2 tsp pepper
  • Directions:
    • Mix all together in a flat container with lid big enough for meat.
    • Add meat in and poke with fork, turn meat and poke with fork again.
    • Soak meat overnight, and turn over in the morning.
    • Grill pork for 4 to 6 minutes on one side, then turn and cook another 4 to 6 minutes.
KTIV

