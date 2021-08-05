Grillin’ With News 4: Marinade Pork Tenderloins
(KTIV) - We've fired up the grill one more time for this Grillin' With News 4 season.
Our final featured chef this season was Sheryl Cripps of Sioux City, who showed us how to make delicious marinade pork tenderloins.
- Ingredients:
- 1 pork tenderloin
- 2/3 cup white vinegar
- 1/2 cup ketchup
- 2 tsp mustard
- 2 tbsp worshire sauce
- 4 tbsp soy sauce
- 4 tbsp oil
- 2 tsp accent, or any meat tenderizer
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- Directions:
- Mix all together in a flat container with lid big enough for meat.
- Add meat in and poke with fork, turn meat and poke with fork again.
- Soak meat overnight, and turn over in the morning.
- Grill pork for 4 to 6 minutes on one side, then turn and cook another 4 to 6 minutes.