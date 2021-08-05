Grillin’ With News 4: Marinade Pork Tenderloins

(KTIV) - We've fired up the grill one more time for this Grillin' With News 4 season.

Our final featured chef this season was Sheryl Cripps of Sioux City, who showed us how to make delicious marinade pork tenderloins.

Ingredients: 1 pork tenderloin 2/3 cup white vinegar 1/2 cup ketchup 2 tsp mustard 2 tbsp worshire sauce 4 tbsp soy sauce 4 tbsp oil 2 tsp accent, or any meat tenderizer 1/2 tsp garlic powder 1/2 tsp salt 1/2 tsp pepper

