Hamilton Blvd traffic under evaluation, 3 traffic lights could be removed

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Starting on Aug. 11 the traffic signals at West 3rd and Hamilton, West 8th and Hamilton, and West 22nd and Hamilton will go through a 90-day interim evaluation period for their removal.

The funds for the removal are being provided by SIMPCO State and Federal grants and will not be paid for by the city of Sioux City.

During the first 30-day period, the traffic signals will be placed in "flash mode" and stop signs will be placed on the side streets of the intersections.

For the remaining 60 days of the evaluation, the traffic lights will be turned off and the signal heads will be bagged.

"The first phase we did do a survey. We set it up and it had been pushed out on social media. Actually, the three that we are looking at had the most requests to take these signals out," said David Carney, Sioux City Public Works Director.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs while driving in these locations throughout the evaluation period.

The public is encouraged to provide their input to the SIMPCO Regional Planner at (712) 898-6223 or Sioux City Public Works Director David Carney at (712) 279-6324.

Siouxlanders can provide their input here.