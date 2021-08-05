No testimony yet from heir Robert Durst at his murder trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York real estate heir Robert Durst, who is charged with killing his friend, will have to wait at least until Monday to take the stand in his own defense. A surprise early ending to the court day Thursday brought another in a series of delays to the murder trial. Durst had been expected to be called to testify Thursday. But Judge Mark Windham said halfway through the day that court was adjourned until Monday, apparently over an issue with a juror. The 78-year-old Durst has pleaded not guilty to killing Susan Berman, who was fatally shot in her home in 2000.